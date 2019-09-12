Azul Brazilian Airlines plans to double in size over the next five years as the carrier continues to grow its Embraer E2, Airbus A320neo and A330 fleets. The airline took delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 Sept. 12 and will be the type’s first operator. Azul plans to introduce the aircraft into revenue service by the end of October, initially on the route from its Campinas hub to Brasilia. The airline will take five more 195-E2s before the end of 2019. Azul has a 28% market share ...