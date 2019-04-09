Boeing is confident that its move to cut 737 production nearly 20% later this month will have minimal effect on delivery schedules for the non-MAX aircraft still being made, including the remaining 737NGs headed for airlines. “While the 737NG is part of the same production system, we are working to ensure there won’t be any disruption to deliveries,” a Boeing spokesman said. While MAX production makes up most of the 737 line, Boeing is not quite done ...