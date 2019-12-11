Vietnam startup Bamboo Airways has received its first Boeing 787-9 at the US manufacturer’s South Carolina delivery center Dec. 9.

The aircraft the Hanoi-based carrier’s first of 30 787s ordered from Boeing as it prepares for medium- to long-haul operations.

Bamboo is expecting four 787s by January 2020, including two more leased from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

The aircraft is configured in 26 business-class seats and 268 in economy; its IFE systems are powered by Panasonic and Touch.

The widebodies will be first used on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh service during the Lunar New Year period in January, after which they will continue with Hanoi-Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh-Da Nang routes. They will then be deployed on international routes to Japan, Korea, Australia, Czech Republic and eventually the US once it receives ETOPS certification.

In late November, Bamboo and Melbourne Airport signed an MOU to start 787 service to the Australian city by second-quarter 2020.

The full-service carrier’s fleet current stands at 21 aircraft, consisting mainly of the Airbus A320 and A321neo narrowbodies.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com