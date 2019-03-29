Vietnam startup airline Bamboo Airways is preparing to sign a deal with Airbus to purchase A321neos, a key step in its ambitions to develop a fleet of Airbus narrowbodies and Boeing widebodies.

It is unclear how many aircraft Bamboo will order, with numbers of orders and options varying in different wire reports.

Bamboo currently has no orders with Airbus, although in March 2018 it signed an MOU covering up to 24 A321neos.

Airbus said it will be “providing further details once the contract is concluded.”

Bamboo currently operates a fleet of two A320neos and one A321neo, all of which are leased, Airbus said.

Bamboo Airways signed an order for 10 Boeing 787-9s on Feb. 27. It had previously agreed to an MOU for 20 787-9s, and the airline has said it will eventually have a fleet of 30 of the type.

At the same time as the 787 order, Bamboo also said it was considering purchasing 25 Boeing MAX aircraft.

Bamboo is a unit of Vietnam’s FLC Group. It began domestic flights Jan. 16 and has longer-term plans to fly to the US and other international destinations.

