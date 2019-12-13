The Azerbaijani government-owned carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will buy more than 20 new aircraft to develop its route network as plans continue to more than double its fleet.

To build up long-haul routes, AZAL has signed an agreement for two Boeing 777s, which will go into service in 2020-21.

AZAL president Jahangir Askerov said the airline is ready to discuss the purchase of three more 777s, as well as eight Boeing 787s. “This will allow us to expand our long-haul flight geography,” he said. The Azerbaijani carrier became the first operator for the latter type in the post-Soviet area in 2014.

AZAL is also in negotiations with Airbus for 10 A320neos to increase its narrowbody capacity. The airline had initially planned to start receiving the same amount of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from the end of this year, but deferred the deal to 2024 after the type’s grounding this year.

AZAL now operates 18 aircraft, including four A319s and six A320s, as well as two each A340-500s, Boeing 757-200s, 767-300s and 787-8s.

Its low-cost subsidiary, Buta Airways, flies with seven Embraer E190s.

AZAL carried 1.89 million passengers in 2018 and 1.6 million people in January-September this year.