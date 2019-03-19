Avianca is canceling orders for 17 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and deferring delivery of 35 more by at least seven years, the Colombia-based airline said March 15.

In an SEC filing, Avianca said the agreement “will reduce Avianca’s fleet CapEx needs by more than $350 million over the next three years and reduces financial commitments for the 2020-2022 period by more than $2.6 billion.”

The 17 canceled A320neos are associated with a purchase order Avianca signed in May 2015 for 100 A320neo family aircraft, at the time the largest single order ever made in Latin America. The canceled aircraft were scheduled to be delivered beginning in 2026.

The deferred aircraft will begin deliveries in 2026, with 15 scheduled that year, 14 in 2027 and five in 2028.

The deferrals reduce Avianca’s incoming A320neo family aircraft for 2019 from six to three. Deliveries for the subsequent three years is being truncated significantly, with six deliveries now scheduled for 2020 (down from 20), four in 2021 (down from 23), and four in 2022 (down from 20). Avianca still expects to receive 20 aircraft in both 2023 and 2024, and 19 in 2025.

All totaled, 111 A320neo family aircraft will be delivered by 2028, according to Avianca’s revised schedule, down from 128.

Avianca said the updated delivery schedule, which will decrease the speed at which new aircraft are incorporated into Avianca’s operating fleet, will “enable the company to strengthen its cash position and reduce leverage.”

In its 2018 operating results, Avianca reported a $1.1 million net profit for 2018, down 98.6% from an $82 million profit the year before. The carrier reported its cash and cash equivalents total as of Dec. 31, 2018 as $273.1 million, down 46% from $509 million at the end of 2017.

