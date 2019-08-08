Angolan operator Bestfly has taken delivery of the first of two ATR 72-600 turboprops as the company prepares to expand into corporate charter and shuttle services.

Bestfly currently has a fleet of 17 general aviation fixed- and rotary-wing executive aircraft.

The first ATR flew to the Angolan capital, Luanda, last weekend. The second is scheduled to arrive in the African nation by Aug. 10. The two aircraft have been leased from ACIA Aero Capital group and are the first ATR -600 series to operate in Angola.

Signing for the aircraft at ATR’s Toulouse Francazal base, Bestfly founder and CEO Nuno Pereira said he anticipates the new aircraft will be deployed on corporate charters for the energy sector, private charters for the country’s expanding business community on interline services with international business-class passengers requiring further transport within Angola.

Following completion of certification by the Angolan CAA (INAVIC), the first charter is scheduled for the beginning of September, with a flight from Luanda to the Angolan exclave of Cabinda. The aircraft is configured with 72 seats at 30-inch pitch. ATR said the aircraft is well-suited to the terrain of Angola and West Africa, with the ability to operate on unpaved and short runways.

“We are a customer-centric organization and we responded to the growing demand for this type of aircraft from our clients,” Pereira said.

The ATRs will be based at Aeroporto Internacional Quatro de Fevereiro.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com