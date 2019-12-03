Year-to-date cancellations of large commercial aircraft orders are totaling 441 units through November, according to financial analysts, a worrying but not catastrophic increase over the 303 in 2018. “We view this spike in the number as slightly concerning but there might be an added relief through opening up [production] slots given the tight supply situation,” Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu and her team said in a Dec. 2 report. “We continue to monitor for further ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Analysts: Spike in aircraft order cancellations â€˜slightly concerningâ€™" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.