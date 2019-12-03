Year-to-date cancellations of large commercial aircraft orders are totaling 441 units through November, according to financial analysts, a worrying but not catastrophic increase over the 303 in 2018. “We view this spike in the number as slightly concerning but there might be an added relief through opening up [production] slots given the tight supply situation,” Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu and her team said in a Dec. 2 report. “We continue to monitor for further ...