New Caledonia-based Aircalin took delivery of the first of two Airbus A330neos set to join its fleet this year at a July 30 delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France. The second one is expected in September.

The A330neos are part of Aircalin’s fleet renewal strategy, which should boost its own business by opening new routes as well as tourism in New Caledonia.

The first of the two A330neos is scheduled to arrive in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, where Aircalin is based, on Aug. 6.

Aircalin is introducing a premium economy class on its new A330neos, with 26 business class seats, 21 in premium economy and 244 in economy. Each seat will have a high-definition touchscreen and the airline will also offer onboard Wi-Fi, according to the carrier.

Aircalin also operates a fleet of two A330-200s, two A320s-200s and two Twin Otter DHC6s. Two A320neos are set to arrive in 2020 and 2021.

The airline operates to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland, Nandi, Port Vila, Wallis, Futuna, Osaka and Tokyo.

