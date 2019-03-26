Airbus A321neoLR
AirAsia X is working with Airbus on details of a potential order for longer-range versions of the A321neo, with discussions covering issues such as configuration, quantity, timing and variant. The airline is “finalizing a few things” before placing the order, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told ATW, declining to talk about the timing. Introducing narrowbodies would represent a major change for the low-cost carrier, as until now it has operated A330 widebody aircraft. The A321neo ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AirAsia X, Airbus finalizing details on potential A321neoLR order" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.