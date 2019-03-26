AirAsia X is working with Airbus on details of a potential order for longer-range versions of the A321neo, with discussions covering issues such as configuration, quantity, timing and variant. The airline is “finalizing a few things” before placing the order, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told ATW, declining to talk about the timing. Introducing narrowbodies would represent a major change for the low-cost carrier, as until now it has operated A330 widebody aircraft. The A321neo ...