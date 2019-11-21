AirAsia took delivery of its first A321neo from Airbus in Hamburg on Nov. 20.

The aircraft is the first of 353 A321neos ordered by the Malaysian LCC, making it the largest customer when it converted 253 A320neos into A321neos at the Paris Air Show this year.

The aircraft is configured in a single class with 236 seats, supplied by Mirus.

The A321neo will first serve the Kuala Lumpur–Kuching route before other high-demand routes, such as Singapore, Bangkok, Shenzhen and Kota Kinabalu.

AirAsia has already upguaged two of its A320 routes to Singapore with the AirAsia X’s A330-300. Its sister airline, Thai AirAsia, will receive two A321neos in December.

While the aircraft was not delivered with Wi-Fi capability, AirAsia said it will be installed progressively to be in line with the company’s vision to have connectivity across the fleet.

On the same day, its long-haul arm, AirAsia X, began direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo-Narita airport. The 4X-weekly flight is expected to add around 2,884 weekly seats between the two airports, adding capacity ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign and Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The inaugural flight was flown by AirAsia X’s first A330 equipped with Wi-Fi services.

