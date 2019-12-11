Air France A350-900
Air France-KLM has placed a firm order for 10 additional Airbus A350-900s, which will replace the A380s scheduled to leave the fleet by 2022. The move also enables the company to speed up the departure of its A340s, as the group continues its fleet simplification plans. “These new-generation aircraft will replace the Airbus A380s currently in operation at Air France and which are to be retired between now and the end of 2022. Their arrival will also allow the company to ...
