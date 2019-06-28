Air France and KLM will swap their remaining firm orders for Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and as they seek to gain fleet efficiencies through harmonization and accelerated growth of similar aircraft at both airlines, the Air France-KLM Group said June 28. In 2021-2023, the six remaining 787s ordered for Air France will be transferred to KLM, and the current seven A350-900s on order for KLM will be transferred to Air France. The announcement comes as Air France-KLM’s CEO Ben ...