Air France-KLM confirmed its transformation plans for the Air France fleet July 30 by signing an MOU for at least 60 Airbus A220s while also announcing it will retire the airline’s 10 A380s by 2022. Following the arrival of CEO Ben Smith in September 2018, the airline group is advancing its long-term strategy to improve profitability and better compete with airline peers including Lufthansa and British Airways parent group International Airlines Group (IAG). Smith inherited a ...