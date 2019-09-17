Aeroflot will split a preliminary order for 100 Superjet 100 regional jets into several firm contracts. The Russian carrier has already firmed up a deal for first 22 aircraft, Rostec Corp. CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with Russia’s RBC news agency Sept. 17. “We have agreed, and I hope we will sign a contract with Aeroflot for 22 aircraft soon,” he said. Rostec has recently taken control of United Aircraft Corp., a parent holding of Superjet manufacturer Sukhoi ...