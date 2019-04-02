ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Cabin Interiors & Connectivity > Aircraft Interiors > Video: AIX Hamburg 2019: Recaro CEO Mark Hiller on new seating product launches

Video: AIX Hamburg 2019: Recaro CEO Mark Hiller on new seating product launches

Aircraft Interiors Coverage Sponsors
FULL COVERAGE
ATW On-Location
Apr 2, 2019
Article

AIX Hamburg 2019: Panasonic introduces interactive inflight map

Panasonic is launching an augmented moving map with more interaction possibilities for inflight passenger entertainment (IFE)....More
Apr 2, 2019
Article

AIX Hamburg 2019: Airbus continues to promote lower-deck cabin module

Airbus has yet to find a customer for its lower-deck cabin module, but promoters have clearer ideas on how to market and certify it....More
Apr 2, 2019
Article

AIX Hamburg 2019: Immfly expands digital services beyond Europe

Airline digital services provider Immfly is starting to expand, both beyond its European base and in the services it provides....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.