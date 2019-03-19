UK charter operator Thomas Cook Airlines plans to introduce a new system whereby economy-class passengers can opt to reserve a complete row of three seats and convert them into a bed.

Called “Sleeper Seat,” the concept includes a specially designed mattress can be laid out over the three seats to allow a passenger to stretch out. The new arrangement will be available from May 13 on Thomas Cook’s Airbus A330-200s on long-haul routes to New York and San Francisco.

A passenger will book a single seat and then have the option of paying a premium of at least £200 ($265) per sector to reserve the adjoining two seats for conversion into the Sleeper Seat once the aircraft has reached cruising altitude.

Sleeper Seat will be available on five central rows of three seats toward the rear of the aircraft. As well as the mattress, there will be a specially designed fitted sheet, headrest, pillow, blanket and amenity kit.

Thomas Cook Airlines’ commercial director Henry Sunley said the company is always looking for ways “to innovate for our customers … It is a fantastic way to transform your flying experience and enjoy some extra comfort when flying in economy.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com