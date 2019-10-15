Star Alliance member TAP Air Portugal has launched a new travel class—EconomyXtra—which is located between the traditional Economy and Business Class on medium-haul flights.

The EconomyXtra Class is available on TAP’s mainline fleet of Airbus A319, A320, A321, A321LR und A330 aircraft with the following features:

Extra legroom

Front row with seat reservation

Reclining and more spacious chair

Adjustable headrest

Electric and USB plug in place

Tablet Support

Improved meals and drinks service

In other fleet news, Lisbon-based TAP is expected to phase out its final Airbus A340-300s by the end of October as it continues delivery of Airbus A330neo. The first A340 entered service with TAP in 1994.

By the end of 2019, TAP will have taken delivery of 37 new Airbus aircraft and 71 by 2025. Fourteen Airbus A330-900neos, for which TAP was the launch customer, are already in service, plus five more aircraft are scheduled for delivery.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at