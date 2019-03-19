Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is refitting seven Airbus A320s with a new cabin that includes lie-flat business-class seats and an enhanced IFE system.

The reconfigured A320s, used on medium-haul services to European destinations, include 20 seats in business class and 90 in economy. The business-class seats, which convert to fully flat beds, are from the Collins Aerospace Diamond range, while the refitted economy-class cabin will use modified versions of Collins’ Pinnacle A model.

The aircraft have additional fuel tanks that allow them to serve Rome, Milan, Geneva, Munich and Frankfurt.

Lie-flat seats are still something of a novelty on narrrowbodies, although neighboring carrier Gulf Air has employed them on A320-family aircraft for several years on flights between Bahrain and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport.

The Saudia refit includes a new IFE system, the Panasonic EX-1, throughout the aircraft, with a six-terabyte system that will initially offer 4,000 hrs. of films and television programs. Saudia said it will nearly triple the content to 11,000 hrs. by August.

“Our plan is to become one of the leaders in IFE, to compete with the biggest airlines in the region and worldwide,” Saudia manager-onboard products, cabin interiors & IFE Ayman Abuljadayl said.

Several of Saudia’s rivals in the region—Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways—are known for the strength of their IFE offerings.

As part of the upgrade, business-class passengers can select items from an a la carte food and drink menu at any point in the flight.

Saudia passengers already have free access to social media, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and iMessage.

The new configuration was revealed at the March 12-14 Saudi Air Show at Thumamah airfield near Riyadh.

Saudia introduced the first refitted A320s in November 2018. All seven aircraft are scheduled to be refitted by May 2019.

The next subfleet in Saudia’s inventory to receive an upgrade is expected to be 12 older A330-200s used on routes to the Indian subcontinent. These are likely to receive new business-class and premium-economy cabins, Abuljadayl said.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com