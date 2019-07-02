Recaro Aircraft Seating has set a new strategic target to become the dominant player in business class seats now that it is firmly established as the leading seat provider in the economy class market. “Business class is highly attractive,” Recaro Aircraft Seating CEO Mark Hiller told ATW. “We will not increase our share in the economy segment but rather grow with the market. But we want to become the market leader in business class.” The bet on business class makes ...
