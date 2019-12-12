German aircraft-seating manufacturer Recaro has inaugurated a new 7,500 sq m production facility in Qingdao, China, paving the way for further Asia-Pacific growth.

The Qingdao expansion, which has been under construction since July 2018, will house up to five new assembly lines, increasing Recaro’s Chinese production capacity to 60,000 seats per year.

“The [Dec. 9] inauguration concludes the second phase of the space2grow initiative, a major global expansion project Recaro started last year to support its continued growth,” Recaro said in a Dec. 11 statement.

Space2grow is a multi-million investment project, launched by Recaro in 2018, aimed at acquiring land, new buildings and investing in renovations.

“It aims to significantly increase the production of Recaro seats across the world as well as office and social space,” Recaro said.

Recaro added that the expanded Qingdao facilities will “lay a solid foundation for further growth in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“The new building reflects a clear commitment by Recaro Aircraft Seating to the Chinese market,” Recaro Holding CEO and shareholder Martin Putsch said, speaking at the inauguration ceremony.

The group has been operating in Qingdao for over six years, doubling its production output three years in a row during that time. Recaro was the first international aircraft seat manufacturer to set up production facilities in China. It was also one of the first companies to invest in the High Technology Industrial & Development Zone of Qingdao.

“Recaro Aircraft Seating has been manufacturing very successfully in Qingdao. Customer feedback has been exceedingly positive, in terms of the quality of seats and our ability to meet delivery deadlines with 100% on-time performance so far. As a result, production volume has increased so much that the site rapidly reached its limits in terms of space. With the new facility in place, we now have the floor to grow even more and service our customers in the region even better for 2020 and beyond,” Recaro Aircraft Seating Asia-Pacific general manager Irene Tan said.

Over the next five years, Recaro plans to invest “significantly” in expanding its headquarters in Schwaebisch Hall, as well as its sites in China, Poland and the US.

Economy-seat specialist Recaro employs over 2,600 people and generated nearly €600 million ($666 million) in turnover in 2018, with 10% average growth over the past 15 years.

