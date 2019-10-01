Qantas has completed a cabin upgrade on the first of its Airbus A380 fleet, and the airline expects to finish another two by the end of this year.

The A380 with the refurbished and reconfigured cabin is being introduced on the carrier’s London-Singapore-Sydney route, arriving in Sydney on Oct. 2.

The airline plans to complete the upgrade on the remainder of its 12 A380s by the end of 2020. The cabin work takes about eight weeks for each aircraft.

Overall seat count will increase by one to 485, and there will generally be fewer economy seats but an increase in premium seats. First class seats will be unchanged at 14; business seats will increase by six to 70; premium economy seats will increase by 25 to 60; and economy seats will decrease by 30 to 341.

Among the changes are new seats in business and premium economy, and an expanded on-board lounge area for business and first passengers.

Airline CEO Alan Joyce described the new cabins as a “mid-life upgrade” for the A380s. He said the change in seat mix reflects increasing demand for business and premium economy classes on long-haul routes.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com