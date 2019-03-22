Brussels Airlines’ new Airbus A330 business-class cabin was designed by JPA Design.
In a sign that segmentation is not confined to economy passengers, for whom many airlines now offer premium economy options, Collins Aerospace is developing a product that would offer a similar premium option within the business-class cabin, inserting seats that fall between business and first. The company has developed the design for airlines that do not want the expense of a separate first-class cabin but do want to provide business-class passengers a more upscale option. The concept will ...
