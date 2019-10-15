Kuwaiti LCC Jazeera Airways will mark the launch of the Middle East’s first long-haul, low-cost route later in October with the introduction of a premium economy class on board its new Airbus A320neos.

Unusually for an LCC, the carrier will operate the aircraft in a three-class configuration when it starts the Kuwait-London Gatwick service as the northern hemisphere winter season gets underway Oct. 27.

The airline will operate its premium economy cabin in a standard 3-3 single-aisle layout. Although, as with its business class cabin, the center seat in each row of three will be blocked to give premium passengers more living space and privacy.

Jazeera will set its premium economy seats at 31-inch pitch. This compares with 33 inches in its business cabin and 29/30 inches in economy.

Premium economy customers will also have a dedicated check-in desk, priority boarding and a complimentary hot meal.

To take account of the habit of Middle East passengers of traveling with considerable quantities of baggage, premium economy travelers will have a 40kg (88 lb.) allowance; business class passengers have 50kg.

Jazeera has said it believes the route to London—where many Kuwaitis either study or holiday—will prove popular. The airline’s current route network is currently based around destinations in the Middle East, Caucasus and the Indian sub-continent.

