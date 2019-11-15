Gallery: A look at Fiji Airways’ first A350-900 state-of-the-art cabin

The first Airbus A350 for Fiji Airways departed from Toulouse to the Dubai Air Show, before it continues onto Sydney, Brisbane and finally to Nadi, Fiji.

South Pacific-based Fiji Airways presented its first of two Airbus A350-900 XWBs during the delivery ceremony at the Airbus facility in Toulouse. Fiji Airways has become the first airline from the South Pacific region to take delivery of the A350, which will operate on routes to Los Angeles and Sydney. The carrier is also evaluating new nonstop services either to Chicago or Dallas from Fiji. Exclusive photos by ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann