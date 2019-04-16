Emirates Airline has reconfigured its 10 ultra-long-range Boeing 777-200LRs while retiring the last two 777-300s from its fleet.

Emirates spent $150 million to change 777-200LRs from three- to two-class cabins featuring wider business class seats in a 2-2-2 format versus 2-3-2. The economy-class cabin was also refurbished.

The reconfiguration was done in-house at Emirates engineering’s facilities in Dubai. On average, it took 35 days to strip and reconfigure a single aircraft. The project was completed almost three months ahead of schedule.

Emirates operates its 777-200LRs on flights from its Dubai International Airport hub, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Santiago, Chile; Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Brazil; and Adelaide, Australia.

In line with its fleet renewal program, Emirates is also in the process of retiring its last two 777-300s, which were delivered in 2003.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of 777s and has 164 of the type:154 777-300ERs and the 10 777-200LRs. The airline is also the launch operator for the 777X.

Emirates’ fleet renewal program for 2019 includes retiring a total of seven older 777s and taking delivery of six new Airbus A380s.

