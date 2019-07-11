Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) will introduce an entirely new cabin product for 12 of its Boeing 777-300ERs, after five years of research and design.

Designed by Britain’s Acumen and Japan architect Kengo Kuma, the key features are the new first-class seats, known as THE Suite and new business-class product, known as THE Room. The new configuration will see eight in first class, 64 in business, 24 in premium economy and 116 in economy. This means 50 economy seats have been reduced in favor of 12 more business-class seats from the current configuration.

Inspired by Japan’s luxury hotels, THE Suite is the most spacious product on any ANA aircraft. It boosts a 43-in. monitor, which ANA says is the largest in any commercial airliner. Arranged in 1-2-1 layout, the center partition can be lowered for passengers traveling in pairs.

The business class will be rearranged in an unusual alternate forward facing and rear-facing seats, with flexible doors for privacy. The airline says the design is inspired by “modern, multifunctional Japanese living spaces” and has doubled the seat width to around 42 in.

On top of updated upholstery in premium economy and economy class, its IFE is also upgraded to 13.3-in. touch screens seen on its new 787-10.

Other improvements to the aircraft also include new Panasonic lights, redesigned entrance area and self-serve bar counter.

The first retrofit 777-300ER will begin service Aug. 2, on the Tokyo-Haneda to London route.

