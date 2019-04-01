UK carrier Virgin Atlantic is planning to use the acquisition of UK regional Flybe to boost its own long-haul growth, which will have a renewed business traveler focus.

Virgin is going through a series of transitions, which will impact its business strategy over the coming months.

Former CCO and CFO Shai Weiss became Virgin Atlantic CEO Jan. 1, triggering a new three-year strategy called the Velocity Program. Velocity has three pillars: people-driven customer service, a return to growth and a stronger focus on partnerships.

One of these partners is Air France-KLM, which is acquiring a 31% stake in Virgin Atlantic. Flybe is also slated to become a significant partner, after Virgin Atlantic acquired the UK regional’s operations as part of a wider consortium.

Speaking at the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg, Virgin Atlantic EVP-commercial Juha Järvinen said Flybe will “dramatically change” Virgin.

“We are actively working on planning our next steps, but we are waiting for EU competition approval. We have three UK hubs—London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester—and Manchester is the biggest Flybe hub today, covering a big part of Western Europe, domestic UK and Ireland.”

Järvinen, who recently joined Virgin from Finnair, described Flybe as a “sizeable airline” in its own right, with 5.8 million passengers. This creates a “ready-made platform” to support Virgin’s long-haul growth.

“We haven’t really grown [over recent years]. We’ve been quite static, in terms of capacity” he said. “Connecting Flybe with Virgin and Air France-KLM gives us a platform for Europe that will enable us to grow long-haul.”

Järvinen added that Flybe’s slots will also create opportunities for growth, strengthening links with Air France-KLM’s hubs in Amsterdam and Paris Charles de Gaulle. This will feed the transatlantic joint-venture between Virgin and its shareholder Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which is being extended to include Air France-KLM.

Virgin, which has become associated with leisure traffic, is also planning a renewed focus on business passengers, adding new routes to Tel Aviv (Israel) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

On April 8, Virgin will be launching its new Airbus A350 cabin interior, which Järvinen said will have the airline’s “signature touches,” although he declined to give further details. “We recently had another UK carrier launch their new cabins, but our is going to be the best,” he said.

