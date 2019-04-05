UK seat manufacturer Acro is using AIX for the first showing of its Series 6LC seat, optimized for low-cost carriers.

The seat is essentially a stripped-back version of the standard Series 6, with a fixed backrest pre-reclined at 24 degrees. It does away with several features of the standard Series 6, such as a personal electronic device holder, IFE and headrest, and weighs in at 9.1kg.

The seat design is aimed at enhancing legroom, a major factor in passenger comfort.

Despite the slimmed-down nature of its offering, head of marketing Rachel Barnett insists the seat lacks nothing in terms of comfort or robustness; recent reports have begun to filter through to equipment suppliers that have pared down weight of seats and cabin monuments that lightweight units are not standing up well to wear-and-tear in daily service.

Although Acro designs for simplicity, it does not do so at the expense of other qualities, she said: “We could have used really thin cushions, but we won’t compromise on comfort.” Acro also makes robustness of its products a priority, she said.

“We work hard on seats that are really easy to maintain,” she added. “For example, the armrest can be replaced in 30 seconds.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com