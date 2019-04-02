UK-based design consultancy Tangerine believes the next big area for development on board airliners could be the premium economy cabin.

“There’s still a big gap between premium economy and what’s happening in the lie-flat space” [in business class], Tangerine CEO Martin Darbyshire said at AIX April 2. “There are interesting things that you could deliver to improve comfort.”

Tangerine developed the then-revolutionary British Airways’ “Yin-Yang” business-class cabin that brought lie-flat seats into business class, combined with adjoining fore-and-aft facing seats. Tangerine has recently been involved in several other major airline cabin projects with Cathay Pacific, Gulf Air and Brazilian LCC Azul.

“We’re developing layouts, creating innovative concepts and filing patents around those layouts relative to specific aircraft types,” Darbyshire said, without giving details.

The arrival of the latest generation of single-aisle jets, such as the Airbus A321neoLR and Boeing MAX series, opens the door to more innovation in the front of the aircraft. Flight times of around 7 hrs. or more mean “there’s a need for more comfort and more interest” in the premium cabins, he said.

Tangerine is developing particular layouts that make the best use of premium cabins fitted with lie-flat seats.

Airlines that are already heading in this direction include Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia, which is retrofitting some of its existing Airbus A320s for European mid-haul destinations, and Bahrain’s Gulf Air, which has used lie-flat seats for several years on A320s operating to Paris.

The greater amount of available space per seat in business class, together with the much greater degree of customization available in seat manufacturers’ products, make the premium cabins more suited to innovative designs.

Manufacturers’ economy-class seat designs are increasingly similar in design, with weak differentiators, Darbyshire said. Tangerine has developed a design concept called Slouch, which uses a membrane to provide support for the lower back, combined with a seat pan that translates further forward as a passenger sinks lower in their set—as they tend to do as a flight progresses.

The concept is still awaiting a taker several years after it was introduced, because of the inherent conservatism of the seat industry, he added, although he remained hopeful the concept would be adopted.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com