Aircraft seat manufacturer Recaro has launched its lightest-weight economy seat at the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, shaving 1kg (2.2 lbs.) off its predecessor, along with an economy sleeper-seat option. Meanwhile, its smart-seat and flexible-configuration concepts from prior years are beginning to gain traction.

“This is the first time that we are showing [the SL3710] to the public. We expect good feedback. We will see what happens over the next couple of years,” Recaro CEO Mark Hiller said, unveiling the new design in Hamburg April 1.

Recaro’s new SL3710 short-haul economy seat weighs in at around 8kg, bringing the company 1kg closer to its ideal 5kg-seat long-term weight target.

In 2010, Recaro took all the most advanced light-weight materials known at the time and created a “Stringray” concept seat that weighted 5.6kg. “For sure, nobody could afford it,” Hiller told ATW, referring to the cost of materials behind the 2010 design that formed its weight benchmark.

When asked how light Recaro could go today if money was no object, Hiller said: “It wouldn’t be such a big difference, maybe around 5kg.”

The SL3710 is a fixed-recline seat, although the fixed recline can be set and changed by the airline, allowing a 3-degree range between 15 and 18 degrees. Hiller said he is unaware of any rival products that offer this option.

At AIX, Recaro also unveiled a new “Sleeping Comfort” option for its long-haul CL3710 economy class seat. The design, which is based on research across various transport modes, features a modified adjustable headrest, with sliding neck supports, an extended footrest and a flip-down lumbar support. Hiller said the design could be used to provide extra cabin differentiation for premium economy.

During previous AIX events, Recaro has unveiled a smart-cabin connected concept seat and—separately—a flexible economy-row configuration that could be changed on turnaround.

At the 2019 AIX show, Recaro is expected to announce an airline pilot customer for the smart-cabin seat and a technology partner. “I would say we are now one step further. We have shown it to the public and now we are starting to test it in service to get more experience and see if the benefits really pay off,” Hiller told ATW.

He said the flexible-configuration concept has already received a lot of interest. “The feedback has been very positive. Airlines are talking about how to integrate it into their marketing and their booking systems. It’s up to every individual airline to work out how they would implement the concept, but it’s in a mature state,” he said.

In 2018, Recaro had already exceeded its €500 million ($561 million) prior-year revenue by October and Hiller said the full-year figure will be more than 20% up year-on-year. Recaro does not disclose its profits.

The company is also expanding all its facilities, which span China (short-haul economy seats), Germany (new products and general production), Poland (high-volume products), South Africa (composites) and the US (whole portfolio).

Hiller said this geographic spread creates natural currency—and risk-hedging for the company. Recaro has no current plans to add further production sites. The company exceeded 3,000 employees for the first time in 2018.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com