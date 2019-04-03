German aircraft seating company Recaro and German lighting startup jetlite have partnered on an innovation that allows long-haul business-class travelers to individually customize and schedule the warmth of their cabin light, to naturally encourage sleep and minimize jetlag.

Unveiling the partnership at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Recaro said the concept could take three years to deliver, although this may be accelerated.

The idea is based on passengers having different body clocks—some are early rising “skylarks” and others are “night owls”—and these natural chronotypes are further affected by time-zone variations.

“You have a crowd of passengers and not everyone is on the same time zone,” jetlite CEO Achim Leder said. “This is what you also have in business class. Not every passenger wants to be awake in the morning, so you can bring individualized light to each passenger.”

Passengers would use a short app-based questionnaire to establish their sleeping preferences, plans for the flight and schedule for the day ahead. These settings could be saved for frequent flyers. The app then couples this information with flight data—like route, direction and time zones crossed—to create an individual automated lighting schedule, which can be manually adjusted by the passenger.

The schedule automatically controls the color, intensity, timing and direction of multiple lights in and around the seat during a long-haul flight, helping moderate production of sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Cooler blue light is increased for periods of wakefulness, while warmer red hues are used to encourage sleep.

“Some of our customers were anxious that the cabin would look like a Christmas tree. When we talk about reds and blues, it is all white [light]—warm white, or cool white—it’s not a Christmas tree,” Recaro head of innovation & advanced development Jochen Lohrmann said.

Lohrmann said Recaro is “constantly on the lookout for new technology features,” leading to the jetlite partnership. Recaro has already invested roughly €15,000 ($16,800) to develop the initial concept and launch the innovation at AIX. This figure is expected to increase following the concept launch.

“Currently, this is an innovation program. It is in its very early phase,” Lohrmann said. Recaro is focusing on business class, because the space is more contained and already has individual lighting, making it easier to personalize.

Lohrmann said the seat integration alone is expected to take around two to three years. Beyond that, further adjustments would be needed to the overall cabin lighting, although this could potentially be done in parallel with the seat work. “Every light has to be adjusted, not just the seat part,” he said. “It’s a bit complicated.”

However, Recaro CEO Mark Hiller indicated this schedule could be brought forward. “We need to further squeeze that [timeline], honestly,” Hiller said.

Achim from jetlite said the feedback from airlines has been very positive. “Now we need to collect more detailed information from airlines about how fast they’d like to have it,” he said.

Jetlite’s “Human-Centric Lighting” product launched in 2017 and is based on scientific research into jetlag. The product is already flying on Lufthansa’s Airbus A350 fleet, after successful proof of concept.

“Up until today, it was available only as a cabin-lighting solution,” Recaro said. “Through this exclusive partnership with jetlite, Recaro is the only seat manufacturer worldwide to explore the potential of individualized Human-Centric Lighting integrated into business-class seats.”

Aer Lingus separately announced a mood-lighting deal with Cobalt Aerospace at AIX, also aimed at jet-lag minimization. The companies plan to use customized Cobalt Spectrum LED mood-lighting to help with body clock adjustments on both short- and long-haul flights.

Currently, 25 of Aer Lingus’ aircraft have been fitted with the lighting and the remainder will be fitted during standard maintenance checks.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com