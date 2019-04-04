Airlines are beginning to report problems with the durability of lightweight cabin materials, adding to costs in the longer term, according to panelists at the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).

Lightweight aircraft-cabin interiors have become increasingly popular over recent years, as airlines seek to cut aircraft weight to minimize fuel burn and reduce overall operating costs.

“Have we gone too light? That’s a discussion we’re having with airlines. They are starting to see damage on their seats, because they are too light. They need to be durable,” Tronos Aviation Consulting managing officer Gary Weissel said, speaking at AIX on April 3.

Weissel said several airlines have raised this issue. “They are becoming less concerned with weight and more concerned about the damage they’re getting in the cabin. We’ve seen that with several airlines and it’s becoming common.”

Higher aircraft utilization is putting cabin components under greater strain. Sidewalls and galleys are getting thinner and the damage is beginning to show, but Weissel said the problem goes beyond simple cosmetics. A broken seat cannot be used, leading to lost revenue. Likewise, he said if an overhead bin will not close, the aircraft cannot take off.

“We are talking about cost of ownership. That’s what we see recently; there is this major push. What is the seat cost throughout the lifetime and what is happening after [the original purchase cost] in the cabin. You put that into one equation and the number coming out at the end must be competitive,” he said.

Meanwhile, cabin suppliers are under pressure to innovate quickly to meet airline demands for lightweight products.

“In some cases, as an industry, we might have gone too far with introducing materials that are not mature,” HAECO cabin solutions SVP-engineering & product development Jose Pevida said, speaking on the same AIX panel. “We need to check materials are mature enough for the whole lifecycle, not just when product is new.”

While lightweight products have reached greater maturity over the last few years, Pevida said there have been cases where lightweight cabin plastics have been damaged by airline cleaning products. The answer, he said, is to work with airlines to get feedback and test how products will be used in practice.

