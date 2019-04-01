Airlines increasingly talk about personalizing individual passengers’ journeys being the way to draw in more traffic, by making a flight an “experience.”

But how does that square with the belief that aircraft seats have become a mere commodity—especially in short-haul travel?

JetBlue Technology Ventures’ operating principal Bess Chapman believes that some of the more attractive facets of long-haul travel will start to seep into the short-haul sector.

Speaking to ATW on the sidelines of the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg April 1, Chapman accepted that aviation is today a commoditized business “and in short-haul it’s going to become more commoditized.”

The millennial generation is traveling more than their elders and is price-driven when it comes to fares. However, “They will become less price-driven as they age and having a positive experience will become more important. I think long-haul will continue to be a more luxury operation, but I think some of those processes of long-haul will come back into short-haul.”

Earlier, in a conference session, she said that as New York-based JetBlue Airways has become a larger company, it has become more difficult to be innovative and fast-moving.

With that in mind, the airline seeks to invest in a series of tech startups that could offer benefits both in the short term and potentially providing innovations as far as 10 years out.

“We believe radical disruption is going to happen in the aviation industry. We want to find the next Uber of aviation. We look for startups that we think are going to be disruptive and then partner with them. We’ve invested in 22 companies in the past couple of years. We also partner with other airlines and hotel groups that have the same innovative mindset.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com