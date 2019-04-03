Bombardier is prepared to offer the full Atmosphère cabin for new-build aircraft of its recently announced CRJ550 regional jet, a senior executive said April 3, but because initial examples of the new model are conversions from existing CRJ700s, most users are likely to shy away for cost reasons.

The CRJ550, announced in February, is designed to address the market for replacement aircraft in the aging 50-seat regional jet bracket, primarily in North America. There are around 800-900 aircraft—mainly earlier CRJ200s but also including the Embraer ERJ145—approaching the 20-year mark and scope clauses mean there are restrictions on their potential replacements.

The CRJ550 has a maximum takeoff weight of 65,000 lb. to fit in with scope clause restrictions; the initial 50 will go to Chicago-based United Airlines’ capacity provider GoJet Airlines.

It will have a three-class (first/business, premium economy and economy) cabin that is designed to echo, as far as possible, the cabin configurations of mainline fleet aircraft, to give passengers a seamless experience when transiting between mainline and regional aircraft.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AIX event in Hamburg, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft VP-marketing Patrick Baudis said the Atmosphère cabin, first shown at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show—is fully retrofittable, “but it’s a question of cost.”

The aircraft scheduled to be converted are also wanted by United as quickly as possible, which means that a more modest internal refit is planned.

This will likely include the Atmosphère’s larger overhead bins that allow passengers to stow a full-size roller bag wheels in. The lack of storage space on earlier marks of the CRJ range is something of a pain point with both passengers and airlines; passengers dislike being unable to take their roller bags on board, while airlines lose valuable minutes taking them from passengers at the gate and stowing them in the hold.

Also planned in the converted aircraft will be a closet between the premium cabins and economy class, which will have additional space for more baggage and coats.

“I can provide a full-blown retrofit solution, but if it’s too expensive [for an airline], you have to balance it,” Baudis said. “It’s a question of looking at the elements of the Atmosphère package and seeing what makes sense.”

One feature that will be present in the United/GoJet aircraft will be a self-serve drink and snack unit for first-class passengers in the current forward galley.

Speaking to ATW, Baudis said Bombardier would be prepared to offer the full Atmosphère cabin in new-build CRJ550s if customer demand materialized. “For the moment, we are just trying to understand what makes sense for an airline in terms of value for money and timing for them.”

It was announced April 2 that Montreal-headquartered GAL Aerospace will undertake the conversion of CRJ700s to CRJ550s. GAL Aerospace is a provider of integrated cabin interior solutions for commercial, regional and business aircraft.

Beyond the CRJ550 conversions, GAL will collaborate with Bombardier to enable market-ready optimized solutions to support the in-service CRJ Series fleet.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com