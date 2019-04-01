Aircraft interior design consultants, physicians and cabin amenity providers are reviving the airline industry’s efforts to improve passenger sleep, at a time when data gathering and analytics technologies are opening new possibilities.

Sensors could be added to a business-class seat to measure the time and quality of sleep, panelists suggested during a discussion at the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg. A passenger may be encouraged to share the data his or her connected watch has gathered on the same topic. In exchange, the carrier would offer increasingly customized services as the passenger comes again.

“Once you have the data, you can make recommendation on when to eat, sleep and watch a movie; when you eat is more important than what you eat,” said Jacques Durand, chief innovation officer and founder of AeroHealth, a startup company in data analytics and artificial intelligence for passenger experience. The passenger may also want to share information about his or her habits and health.

Transport-focused agency JPA Design has endeavored to refine today’s knowledge in sleep comfort on lie-flat business-class seats. The pace to pivot knees was found critical for some individuals. Most people will shift 3-4 times per hour at night, design director John Tighe said.

The contact of the sidewall with the passenger’s back may be a source of discomfort if it feels cold, JPA Design discovered. A way forward may be to include an electrical resistor in those panels in contact with the body and regulate temperature, Tighe recommended. Spiriant, a Lufthansa Group company specializing in small comfort items, is working on smarter textiles.

Noise-canceling loudspeakers could be added at head level.

Boeing, like Airbus, is studying a lower-deck passenger compartment with bunks. Whereas Airbus has been considering the option for the A330neo and the A350, Boeing is considering it for the 777X. “It is up to our customers,” said PJ Wilcynski, payloads chief architect.

Talks are taking place with airlines. Such a passenger compartment, if devised as a sleeping area, may not sell well on every flight, depending on the time of the day. Moreover, demand for freight may make lower-deck space more valuable as a cargo area, depending on the destination, Wilcynski said.

JPA Design conducted a survey that shows 40% of passengers cannot sleep in an aircraft environment, whatever the class or cabin layout.

