Collins Aerospace is pushing ahead with its Secant illuminated panel after receiving a positive reaction from airlines and is already working to develop a “Secant 2” panel, the company said April 2.

A prototype of Secant, which uses embedded micro-LEDs that can change to any color, was on display at the 2018 AIX exhibition. At a pre-opening briefing at this year’s event, Collins’ VP and group GM-interiors/lighting solutions Steve Scover said the company had been encouraged to go ahead with the project following a “very good” customer reaction last year.

Secant uses 1 sq inch blocks of micro LEDs to change what initially appears to be a normal, blank vertical cabin monument panel into an illuminated one that can display anything from airline branding or advertising to seasonal greetings or a purely decorative design, although the design cannot be changed “on the fly” by cabin crews and must be programmed on the ground.

The LEDs within each vertical panel requires less than 100 watts of power.

Secant 2 will take the design one step further, by moving from the 1-inch blocks of lights to individual micro-LEDS, which will allow for more defined, complex patterns. A ceiling panel on the Collins booth displayed a variety of images that, together with other cabin lighting, is designed to engender different moods. That is expected to be available in two to three years, Scover said.

Meanwhile, Collins is also pushing ahead with micro-LED reading lights.

