Airbus has extended its Airspace customer definition center (CDC) at Hamburg Finkenwerder to include the cabin customization of its A320 and A330 programs, which complements existing A350 XWB customization areas, which launched in 2014.

The CDC enables airline customers and operators to see, feel and test the real catalog solutions presented in a showroom environment. The extended facility was established in modernized historic aircraft hangars that were originally built in 1930.

The recently completed state-of-the-art showroom adds approximately 4,500 sq m of new space over two floors dedicated to A320 and A330 customers. The CDC fully adopts the Airspace cabin brand, which was first launched with the A330neo.

“We design aircraft with customers,” Airbus SVP-marketing Francois Caudron said at the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg, Germany.

The 8,000 sq m CDC can handle up to five airline customers at one time for all three aircraft types—the A320, A330 and A350. Airline representatives spend an average of 10-15 days on definition.

Airbus is seeing a strong demand from future A321LR customers. “We have to understand the market trends to imagine what’s coming up in the aircraft,” Caudron said.

“With the ability of the A320-family aircraft to serve long-range routes and the A330neo evolution, the cabins of these aircraft families have become more specific and are subject to intense customization,” Airbus SVP-cabin & cargo program Sören Scholz said. “The single-aisle is going on more long-haul [routes]. But the [cabin] complexity on the single-aisle aircraft is higher, for example, in implementing lie-flat seats and IFE that is more complex,” Scholz told ATW.

“This CDC is very busy, especially demand from single-aisle customers. That was also a reason for the extension,” he said.

Scholz said the CDC could be also extended for A220 customization in the future.

