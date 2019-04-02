Airbus has yet to find a customer for its lower-deck cabin module, but promoters have clearer ideas on how to market and certify it.

The “lower-deck passenger experience module,” designed as extra space passengers may book for part of the flight, would better sell as a sleeping area, Airbus VP-cabin marketing Ingo Wuggetzer said.

Other uses had been envisaged, such as a playing zone for kids or a place to conduct company meetings. Carriers will find sleeping berths—six per module—or premium beds, two per module—more attractive for yield management, Wuggetzer said.

An A330 or an A350 could accommodate four modules. Entry into service on the A330, the first type engineers are working on, is envisaged in 2021. Both line fit and retrofit are doable, Wuggetzer said.

A certification issue has been cleared with the European Aviation Safety Agency. Designers wonder whether a flight attendant would be needed while passengers are in the compartment. The answer is no, according to Wuggetzer. A cabin crew member would only need to visit every 30 min. or so. Microphones and cameras would contribute to passenger monitoring.

A carrier could sell an economy seat and the lower-deck berth as an option, potentially for a limited duration. For Airbus, a challenge in marketing the module is competition with freight in the lower deck. Another one may be the flight schedule, which may not include a suitable time for a long sleep period.

Airbus’ joint project with Safran was announced last year and builds on the existing lower-deck mobile crew rest (LDMCR) compartments. One module would measure 4 m (13.1 ft.) in width, 2.4 m in length and 1.55 m in height.

The two companies chose to start with the A330 because of the greater number of in-service aircraft and retrofit is seen as a major market. Many A330s have provisions for LDMCR modules, which means access from the cabin is already installed.

