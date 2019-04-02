Airbus has made a prominent change to its Day & Night first-class concept, the “night” area of which now looks like a two-person bedroom.

The idea, introduced last year, is to give the passenger both a seat and a private sleeping area. The small opening (displayed at last year’s show) that enabled two travel companions to communicate visually has been replaced with a larger one at this year’s show. A sliding door creates an aperture about the length of a person’s upper body.

The modification came after the first mock-up was presented to airlines and factors in their feedback, an Airbus executive said.

Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, in business class, features neighboring lie-flat seats in a potentially private area.

The Day & Night layout also includes stowage space. The “day” living zone’s main two components are a seat and a table. An adjustable partition makes it a two-guest table.

The mockup exhibited at Aircraft Interiors 2019 is specifically targeted for the A350.

From the manufacturer’s standpoint, a benefit will be found in certification. The seat is much less complex than existing first-class seats, making it easier to meet the 16g-shock criterion, in particular. The bed, meanwhile, will not be used during the climb or approach; safety requirements are thus not as stringent as for a seat.

From the day a customer is found, development of a certifiable product would take 30 months, the executive said.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com