Air France is looking at ways to “comfortably densify the economy cabins” as it seeks a competitive response to the threat of long-haul, low-cost carriers, according to Air France-KLM EVP Angus Clarke. The airline will implement the measures across most of its widebody fleet, in particular on its incoming Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s. Clarke told delegates of the CAPA Low-Cost Long-Haul Global Summit in Hamburg Oct. 11 that measures will include removing some of the lavatories ...