Air France’s first A350-900 will be deployed on transatlantic and Asia routes.
Air France is looking at ways to “comfortably densify the economy cabins” as it seeks a competitive response to the threat of long-haul, low-cost carriers, according to Air France-KLM EVP Angus Clarke. The airline will implement the measures across most of its widebody fleet, in particular on its incoming Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s. Clarke told delegates of the CAPA Low-Cost Long-Haul Global Summit in Hamburg Oct. 11 that measures will include removing some of the lavatories ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France grows economy cabin density on LCC competition concerns " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.