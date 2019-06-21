The Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium (CRAIC) CR929 widebody airliner program has gained its first, preliminary sales agreements, consortium partner United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) said, as it also announced a further slippage of first delivery timelines. First delivery may now occur as late as 2027, according to UAC. That would be two years later than the timing that the Chinese partner in the program, COMAC, mentioned in 2018. The statements on orders and program timing, made by ...