French aerospace firm Safran’s board has chosen the CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, Oliver Andries, to be group CEO from January 2021.

Andries, 57, will take the helm from Philippe Petitcolin after a year-long transition period to start in January 2020, the company announced Nov. 4.

Petitcolin has led Safran since April 2015, leading the company’s takeover of Zodiac and brought the company’s various subsidiaries under a single branding, securing the France-headquartered company’s position’s as one of the world’s largest aerospace equipment manufacturers.

Safran said Andries had “demonstrated all the qualities required” to lead the group, having gained experience in the company’s defense and security activities, and later leading both the helicopter and aircraft engines business.

The board of directors had already extended Petitcolin’s term of office until Dec. 31, 2020—enabling what Petitcolin describes as the “basis for a seamless transition” for Andries to take the helm.

Tony Osborne, tony.osborne@aviationweek.com