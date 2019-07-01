South African Airways (SAA) has detailed plans to lease in Airbus A350-900s to operate its non-stop Johannesburg-New York JFK flights, replacing the A340-600s currently serving the route. While SAA did not specify the number of aircraft, several media outlets report that the Star Alliance carrier will take two A350-900s. “The introduction of these state-of-the-art aircraft to our fleet is an important step-change as we continue to make progress to transform our business and return ...
