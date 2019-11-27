Russia´s Polar Airlines has received six additional Antonov An-24 aircraft from Yakutia Airlines, doubling the number of the type in its fleet.

Polar needs regional aircraft to launch routes to complete the first stage of its 2019-2032 development strategy, the carrier said Nov. 25.

Together with network development, the carrier intends to replace Soviet-era regional aircraft like the An-24 and An-26 with new Let L-610 and Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprops, which it ordered earlier this year.

Polar is based in Yakutia, the largest region of Russia with one of the lowest population densities. The region is known for its extreme climate, with some of the lowest temperatures in the northern hemisphere.

The airline transports up to 120,000 passengers and 2,000 tons of cargo per year, which is about 43% of the traffic in Yakutia republic, the carrier said.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com