Rolls-Royce’s decision to accelerate swaps of older intermediate pressure turbine (IPT) blades is adding pressure to its overhaul shops and will keep the number of Boeing 787s grounded because of Trent 1000 engine issues higher than previously projected well into 2020. “Though we continue to work on further increasing our MRO capacity, these challenges mean that we now expect the return to single-digit level of AOGs [aircraft on ground] on the Trent 1000 to be delayed until Q2 ...