Wizz Air Airbus A321XLR rendering
Narrowbody aircraft capable of long-haul flying will open substantial new market opportunities to LCCs, industry executives said at the CAPA Low-Cost Long-Haul Global Summit in Hamburg. “Narrowbodies open up a lot of secondary airports,” Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali said. “Widebodies are complex and expensive.” “We feel there is a segment in the market up to eight hours,” Air Lease Corp. (ALC) executive chairman Steve Udvar-Hazy said. Within that range ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"LCCs see big opportunities in long-haul narrowbodies" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.