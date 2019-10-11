Narrowbody aircraft capable of long-haul flying will open substantial new market opportunities to LCCs, industry executives said at the CAPA Low-Cost Long-Haul Global Summit in Hamburg. “Narrowbodies open up a lot of secondary airports,” Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali said. “Widebodies are complex and expensive.” “We feel there is a segment in the market up to eight hours,” Air Lease Corp. (ALC) executive chairman Steve Udvar-Hazy said. Within that range ...