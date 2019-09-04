Emirates blasted engine manufacturers GE Aviation and Rolls-Royce for performance and reliability shortfalls and has shelved confirmation of large outstanding Airbus and Boeing orders until it has clarity about schedules and guarantees. “I am a little bit irritated that we have to deal with quality control and design issues,” Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said at a briefing in London Sept. 4. “We are not in the business of dealing with aircraft that don’t ...