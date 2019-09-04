Emirates blasted engine manufacturers GE Aviation and Rolls-Royce for performance and reliability shortfalls and has shelved confirmation of large outstanding Airbus and Boeing orders until it has clarity about schedules and guarantees. “I am a little bit irritated that we have to deal with quality control and design issues,” Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said at a briefing in London Sept. 4. “We are not in the business of dealing with aircraft that don’t ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Emirates CEO: Fleet review stopped until engines are reliable" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.