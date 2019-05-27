A decision on whether to rename Embraer’s E-Jets is still up in the air following the announcement that the company’s commercial aircraft business will be rebranded as Boeing Brazil-Commercial. Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery says the decision to rename his unit after Boeing closes on a $4.2-billion deal to acquire an 80% stake was made after careful deliberation and was not a top-down mandate from the US air framer. “The ...