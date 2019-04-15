Embraer’s E195-E2 has been awarded simultaneous Brazilian, European and US type certification, clearing the way for initial deliveries of the stretched 146-seat airliner to begin early in the second half of the year. The 136-ft. long aircraft is the second member of the re-winged, re-engined E-Jet E2 family to be approved following the launch of the new variant at the 2013 Paris Air Show. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1900G geared turbofans, the E195-E2 has accumulated 121 firm ...